A 27-year-old Bastrop woman died following a wreck Tuesday afternoon on FM 93 south of Temple.
DPS Troopers responded to a report of a major crash between a tractor-trailer and a truck at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday two miles south of Temple on FM 93, according to Sgt. Bryan Washko, DPS spokesman.
Franchesca Meghan Novick, 27, of Bastrop was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 truck north along State Highway 95 when she approached a stop sign, according to Washko. At the same time, a 1999 Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by a 50-year-old man from Lexington was traveling east on FM 93.
An investigating trooper stated that Novick stopped at the stop sign, but then failed to yield right of way and proceeded into the intersection and into the path of the tractor-trailer, which then collided into the driver's side of the pickup.
Novick was transported to Scott & White ER in Temple for treatment. Novick succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The crash is under investigation.