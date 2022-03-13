BELTON — Many cute and for the most part well-behaved little horses showed their stuff this past weekend at the Bell County Expo Center Equine/ Livestock Complex.
Laura Mullen of Greensboro, N.C., show manager of the Southwest Miniature Horse Association, said about 190 horses and their handlers competed in the three-day show. Miniature horses and a few Shetland ponies entered driving, jumping, traditional and costume classes, she said.
“We had jumping classes, traditional classes and costume classes for all ages,” she said.
This is the club’s first show of the season. There will be another show July 15-17 in Belton, she said, free and open to the public.
On Sunday afternoon, Haedyn Richardson, 14, of Euless prepped her miniature mare, Rosie, for a driving class. Haedyn has been showing miniature horses for about four years, she said.
“It’s fun to work with horses,” she said.
“Horrible” was how she described a Saturday jumping class with another horse, which she said was not in a cooperative mood.
“They all have their own unique spunk,” she said. “Some are very lazy and laid back. Some are energetic and more out there and want all your attention on them.”
Haedyn’s big brother, Michael Richardson of Pilot Point, said he and his wife, Heather, had three horses entered in the show and also were vendors. Heather, owner of Show Stopper Clothing Co., makes custom show jackets, he said.
“We’ve all competed,” he said Sunday afternoon. “We’re going into our last classes now.”
Ribbons were the prizes for this show, he said.
“You accumulate points … over the year to win custom belt buckles and money,” he said.
The Richardsons have a ranch where they raise thoroughbred horses, he said.
“We just do the minis for fun,” he said. “It’s hard to work with them, to teach jumping, walking through water and doing obstacles.”
He owns a roofing company, he said, and his wife’s business keeps her busy.
“This is already a lot,” he said of their present level of miniature horse competition. “We probably won’t venture out from this.”
Levi Kennedy, 18, and his mom, Denise Kennedy, of Keota, Okla., awaited a driving class with his mare, Sophie, who they said was still learning.
“She’s gone a few times,” mom said. “He just won with that one over there — Blaze.”
Levi said he won a blue ribbon. He competes in country pleasure in the youth division, called YOTE for Youth Owned Trained and Exhibited.
Herman Stewart and Glen Stump, both also of Keota, said they help the Kennedy family out with their horses.
Stewart said this was his first time in the Belton arena but that he’s made a lot of other shows. At the moment, he was holding a mare, Lexi, before a run.
Stump said he’s been helping the Kennedys for about three years.
“I warm up the horses,” he said. “They are so much more fun than the riding horses. You can do so much more with them.”
Stewart agreed.
“They are great horses,” he said. “I enjoy being around them.”