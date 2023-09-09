BELTON — About 80 dogs and their handlers frolicked in the water Saturday during the seventh annual Soggy Doggy Day at the Harris Community Splash Pad, 310 N. Alexander St.
Manuel Zapata, city of Belton recreation coordinator, said every year the city closes the splash pad to the public so the dogs can have their romp. Then the city performs a deep clean on the splash pad, which will reopen next summer.
It gives the dogs a little break before the summer ends, he said, and it gives them a chance to socialize and play in the water. A similar event, Dunkin’ Doggies, also was held Saturday at Lions Junction Family Water Park in Temple.
“All dogs are typically off-leash upon entry and in the splash pad,” Zapata said. “We have staff out here that’s trained on handling any situation that could occur. It usually goes pretty smoothly.”
No more than two dogs per handler were allowed, and owners were asked to stay near their dog and carry a leash.
Dakota and Bailey Relford of Belton brought their two dogs, Penny, 5, and Glute, 4. Bailey carried their infant son, James, on her back.
She said Penny was having a lot of fun.
“She loves playing with other dogs,” she said.
Glute gets a little hyped up, she said.
“We’ve been here like 40 minutes, and he’s been very good,” she said.
They heard about the event through a music class for her and the baby.
“I’m just excited that they did it,” she said. “It’s fun that the dogs get to play in the water, it’s so hot.”
Debbie Martin of Temple sat on a bench near Happy, 5, her Rhodesian ridgeback mix.
“I haven’t got her in the water yet,” she said. “I may have to go in there with her. I’ve got my jeans on.”
Martin has been to the event before.
“It gives the dogs a chance to mix and that’s good,” she said. “She’s not around a lot of dogs. She’ll go out and drink the water, but won’t go until I take her in.”
Divianna Garcia of Temple brought Duke, a Belgian Shepherd who’s about a year old.
“He’s been running around,” Garcia said. “This is my first time. I like it.”
They’ve gone to Lake Belton a few times.
“I have a paddle board,” Garcia said. “He gets on the paddle board with me. We’ve been here over an hour. As long as he’s having fun I’m happy.”
Dorothy Munoz of Temple brought Daisy, 7, a Labrador mix.
“We’ve played in the water and tried to make friends,” Munoz said. “Before we leave we’ll do the paw print art.”
This was their third time to the splash pad day, she said, and they’d been here for about an hour.
“It’s a good time for her to come out and play in the water at the very end of the summer,” she said. “As long as she’s having a good time, we’ll stay. It’s usually a pretty good crowd. The dogs are usually well behaved.”