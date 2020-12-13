SALADO — Judging by the many people ambling down Main Street in the sunshine, and the comments of store proprietors, Saturday’s portion of the 2020 Salado Christmas Stroll was a great success.
The stroll draws shoppers from near and far. Opened by the Salado Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 27, this year’s edition runs through Saturday.
Ingamaj Knutsson, owner of Sofi’s on Main Street, said business has picked up during the stroll.
“It’s more so in the evening,” she said. “Most of my regulars … come during the week, regular customers that know my product. They have followed me throughout the years. I tend to have unusual things.”
Her products don’t generally come from Dallas or similar markets, she said, but from places like Mexico, Guatemala, Thailand, Indonesia and Africa.
“And then I have a lot of local artists,” she said.
Examples of this included decorative artificial food, dichroic glass pieces and jewelry.
“I have one person that makes purses from cork,” she said. “The cork comes from Portugal, probably the largest exporters of cork in the world.”
One of her artists makes décor items out of yarn. A wall decoration from Africa was made out of grasses. For one painting, the canvas is of bark from Borneo.
“I used to travel, but I also have people who come from all over because they know I buy interesting things,” she said.
Among the shoppers in Sofi’s, Tamara Alcozer and her husband, Greg, bought a new pair of boots for their daughter, Allison, a freshman at Salado High School.
Allison said she was going to wear them later to “A Christmas Carol” performance at Tablerock Festival of Salado.
“Our nephew is in it,” Tamara Alcozer said. “He’s one of the violin players. We’ve been through a lot of stores. We love Salado … We like to shop local and enjoy the festivities.”
Not too far up the street, Bebe Rainwater, sales associate for Nature Co. of Salado, said bad weather kept the crowds down earlier in the stroll.
“But last Saturday and this Saturday we’ve seen a lot of people — a lot of people from out of town and local,” she said.
The store carries bird feeders, jewelry, body and skin care lines, essential oil blends and such aroma items as candles and diffusers, she said.
“We carry a honey brand out of Savannah, Ga.,” she said. “They carry different kinds of honey and they also make lotion, lip balm and soap.”
There was a variety of home décor and books, games and toys for children, she said, a lot of them education-based.
At the back of the store, Jennifer Sargent of Valley Mills said she came with her twin and the twin’s husband, Cindy and Billy Tymes of Robinson.
“We hit the candy store first, for stocking stuffers,” she said. “We just got here, just doing a little Christmas shopping. It’s a pretty little town. I haven’t found the right gift yet.”
Inside the Classic on Main Street, Robin Franklin said she and her husband, Jimmy, of Bridge City, came to see the Proctor Victory Garden.
“They have a trailer here,” she said. “They do artisan pickles, salsa, jam, chili mixes, and they also have cutting boards. We thought this would be a fun activity for us. It’s perfect for any foodie! You can sample their stuff and we love to shop — all the ladies do. It’s really an interesting little town. We had lunch at the Stagecoach Inn.”