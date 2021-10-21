Amanda Coots, a member of Temple High’s graduating class of 2001, is glad to see that the Temple Independent School District community is still supporting its students.
“It’s amazing to be back here and see how much the school has put into the (career and technical education) center and library,” Coots said. “All of this is everything.”
On Thursday, the Temple Education Foundation recognized Coots at its Distinguished Alumni Event — an annual happening that recognizes Temple High School graduates for the “distinct career paths that took them to exciting vocations.”
Coots, who holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in computer engineering from Texas A&M University, currently serves as a flight controller and instructor for the International Space Station.
She believes her enrollment at Temple High helped lead her to where she is now.
“I want to say thank you to my family who supported me all through my schooling and through everything … but also to some very special teachers,” Coots said during the event. “We were talking about the importance of problem solving earlier, and what made these teachers special was their emphasis on critical thinking. They made sure that we really thought and not just recited back what was in our textbook.”
Earl Nottingham, a member of Temple High’s 1972 graduating class, also shared the spotlight on Thursday.
Nottingham attended the Art Institute of Atlanta and earned a bachelor’s degree in photography from East Texas State University, according to TEF.
“After owning a successful freelance business for several years, he took over as chief photographer for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 1996, where he served for 25 years, retiring in 2021,” the foundation said.
However, Nottingham — who joked that you don’t need to be a rocket scientist to be honored as a distinguished alumni — has remained active in his community.
“Life never comes out the way we expect it but sometimes what happens instead can be good stuff,” Nottingham, who continues to photograph professional assignments, said during the event. “With that in mind, I want to thank the Temple Education Foundation, my family here tonight and especially all of you.”
Kristy Brischke, TEF’s executive director, was pleased this year’s event returned to an in-person structure.
“It’s so nice to get together since we couldn’t last year because of the pandemic. To have everybody in one room to celebrate is exciting,” she told the Telegram. “I’m also really excited about our two honorees. Our thought process for honoring them was to celebrate both the sciences and the arts … because we feel like Temple’s schools do a great job in promoting both of those areas.”
Both Coots and Nottingham were reportedly “caught off guard” when news broke of their selection.
“I think that’s really sweet and humbling,” Brischke said. “Amanda feels like a normal person going to work at NASA … and then Earl is just your typical rough-around-the-edges man with a cool artistic view of the world. That contrast is super sweet.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott agreed, and stressed the importance of recognizing past graduates.
“Alumni are really the best example of what a Temple ISD education can do for you … and Coots is just a fantastic example of that,” he said. “These are alumni, who have had really significant achievements since they’ve graduated. Hopefully, they are ones that continue to invest in the community.”
Brischke — who noted how TEF raised nearly $80,000 for student scholarships and innovative teaching grants by Thursday evening — extended her gratitude to all those involved in making their largest event of the year a success.
“I know we’ve had some stronger years in the past but I still think we’ve raised a really good amount,” she said. “It’s really evident that people want to see the school district do well … so it’s great to be a part of a community that really supports us and the school district.
Residents can make donations to TEF online at TempleEducationFoundation.org.