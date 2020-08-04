A married couple died Monday in a two-vehicle collision a mile southeast of Rockdale.
The Rockdale pair — 74-year-old James Gordon Heckman and 70-year-old Diane E. Heckman — were pronounced dead at the scene, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Tuesday.
The Heckmans were in a 2008 Mazda SUV headed southeast on FM 908 at about 5:38 p.m. Their vehicle didn’t yield right-of-way at the stop sign of the road’s intersection with U.S. Highway 77. The Mazda moved into the back of a 2016 GMC Denali pickup with an attached 18-foot trailer, Washko said.
The pickup’s driver and passenger didn’t have any injuries and refused transport to a hospital.
Five fatal crashes in Milam County have led to seven deaths, Washko said, adding that Texas averages nine fatalities a day.
“We have not had a deathless day since November 6, 2000,” Washko said.
Washko reminded drivers to look twice and make sure an intersection is clear before driving into it. Then look again. That second look can prevent a crash and reduces the chance of being injured, he said.