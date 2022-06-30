Central Texas residents will celebrate Independence Day at multiple events this holiday weekend.
Parades, fireworks shows and community gatherings have already been planned in both Bell and Milam counties.
Temple fireworks show
Temple will host the 24th Annual H-E-B All-American Fourth of July Family Fun Fest & Fireworks Show on Monday at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway.
The park is set to open at 4 p.m. with activities, crafts and food vendors all available on site. At 7 p.m. live music by the Brodie Lane Band will start.
The fireworks display, that organizers said will easily be seen throughout the park and nearby neighborhoods, will start at 9:30 p.m.
Parking in the park will be free, with availability on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Road closures for the event will start at noon on Lightner Lane, with partial closures on Hilliard Road.
Additional information can be found on Temple’s website at https://bit.ly/3R16qh1.
Belton’s annual Fourth of July celebration
Thousands are expected to line the streets in Belton on Monday for the annual Fourth of July Parade.
The parade, which will start at 10 a.m., will run south on Main Street from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor until its intersection with Central Avenue. The parade will then go east until it intersects with Birdwell Street, and then north to the Belton Police Memorial.
The Festival on Nolan Creek will follow the parade at 11 a.m. and continue to 4 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St.
A backyard party will take place at 6 p.m. at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. The party will feature a concert at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display.
The annual celebration will also include the PRCA Rodeo on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
Temple parade
The North Central Temple Historic District will also hold a parade at 9 a.m. on Monday, with residents able to either observe or participate.
As in previous years, the parade will start at the intersection of French Avenue and North Ninth Street. The parade will then proceed down Ninth Street until it meets West Nugent Avenue.
Organizers have encouraged attendees to dress in red, white and blue.
Constitution reading
On Friday, Bell County members of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association will do a reading of the Declaration of Independence.
The annual reading will take place at noon in the lobby of the Bell County Justice Center, 1201 Huey Drive in Belton.
Downtown First Friday party
The weekend First Friday Block Party from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday will include live music by Donna Beckham Trio, axe throwing, late-night shopping, food in the downtown Temple area. Visit www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday to learn more.
Killeen fireworks
Killeen will hold its Independence Day Extravaganza from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Killeen near Avenue D and Gray Street. The event will include live music performances by Roland & The Roots, Riddim, Puntin, Konstantin Alexander, and IMAJ, as well as food trucks, vendors, games and more.
The free event will end with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Morgan’s Point Resort celebration
The city of Morgan’s Point Resort will host its Summerfest Celebration from 3 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Kleypas Park, 51 Morgan’s Point Boulevard.
The event will feature live music by the Billy Holt Band from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a sunset fireworks display.
Vendors, food trucks and inflatable bounce houses will be available on site along with Fire Base Brewing Company.
Rockdale event
Rockdale will host a free Independence Day Celebration from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Rockdale’s Backyard Farmer’s Market, 449 W. Cameron Ave.
The event will feature free hot dogs, free patriotic souvenirs, local vendors, cotton candy, a bounce house and other activities.
Cameron celebration
Milam County will also host its own Fourth of July celebration starting at 4 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Houston and First Street in downtown Cameron.
The celebration will feature a homemade ice cream contest and a margarita contest in addition to other activities. Vendors and music will also be on site at the event.
Organizers said fireworks would also be fired off once it starts to get dark.