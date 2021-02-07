Another subdivision is planned near Lake Belton High School in West Temple.
Kiella Land Development is planning a 650-lot subdivision called North Pointe on nearly 173 acres along State Highway 317 and near Prairie View Road, according to the city of Temple.
The Temple City Council on Thursday gave its first approval to rezone the property and OK’d a conditional-use permit that would allow for on-premise sales and consumption of alcohol for a portion of the land that will become a general retail area. Both items received 4-0 votes, with Council member Susan Long absent.
“You can see the piece of property is currently zoned (for agriculture),” Planning and Development Director Brian Chandler said of the proposed neighborhood at 10300 State Highway 317. “It is to the north of the Mesa Ridge subdivision, which recently came to you all for a final plat for one of the phases, and general retail is to the south.”
The land will be rezoned into three different districts, according to city documents.
The largest tract, about 135 acres, will likely become a detached single-family residential zone and another 8 acres will be zoned for single-family attached homes, meaning future houses would share walls, according to the city. About 30 acres of the land is expected to be rezoned to a general retail zone.
“This general retail would be consistent with the general retail provided in the (Mesa Ridge) development,” Chandler said.
The future general retail area fits with Temple’s future land use plan, Chandler said. The city envisions the corridor near Highway 317 as a commercial area with a variety of uses.
Two nearby residents opposed the rezoning request, according to the city.
“We are being swallowed up by houses — we do not want our little road or our water supply to be affected by more changes,” Temple resident Nancy Elliott wrote to the Temple Planning Department. “We do not want 650 lots/houses built across the street!”
Temple resident Tina Mendoza was concerned about the increase in traffic congestion that another subdivision may bring near her home. She also opposed the retail area and it being allowed to have alcohol sales.
The Temple City Council is expected to finalize the rezoning later this month.