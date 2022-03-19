It was hard to tell who was having the most fun Saturday morning during the Holi celebration at Wilson Park Recreation Center in Temple — the children or the grownups.
After a few indoor activities, everybody went outside for the finale, when the participants happily engaged one another with water balloons, water guns and colored powder. Call it a benign riot.
Samantha Pickler, recreation leader, said this was the Temple Parks and Recreation Department’s first Holi celebration.
“We’ve had a lot of people tell us they want to see us do it again,” she said. “People come in white or light-colored clothing so the powder can really shine.”
She kept things somewhat under control while she gave out water balloons and packets of powder in three different colors — orange, purple and pink.
One tot promptly burst his powder packet, getting it all over his shirt. Posthaste a lot of powder was in the air. Children scampered about, laughing in the free-for-all.
One lad kept coming back for another water gun. Then he discovered he could re-fill the weapon from one of two 5-gallon buckets of water, so he kept making the rounds, very diligent to spray whoever he could.
Suma Pokala ambushed a lot of people and got pretty well soaked herself.
Earlier, inside the recreation center, she said she came with friends from her dance group, Veni School of Dance.
“We watched the video about Holi,” she said. “It’s a pretty good cartoon for kids.”
Holi, which she said actually took place Friday, is an ancient spring festival that began centuries ago in India.
“The people celebrate with colors, dance and music,” she said. “People really unite together. They’re just happy and celebrate.”
Families observe the day privately, she said. Last year she celebrated in her son’s backyard in Austin. There are many Holi celebrations in Austin, Dallas and other Texas cities, she said.
In another indoor activity, the children and their parents colored cartoon characters related to the holiday.
Pooja Kalagin of Temple and her daughter, Muktika, 16, a junior at Lake Belton High School, had just arrived.
Pooja said her family celebrates Holi day every year.
“We’re excited to be here,” she said. “It’s a festival of joy. It takes away all the barriers in the community and they come close.”
Her friend, Swasti Jha of Belton, said the festival is for people of all religions.
“The people come and mingle and forget any animosities they had,” Jha said. “People forget. It’s not even a particular religion. It’s for everybody. At the end, after putting colors on one another, we hug. That’s the spirit of Holi. We forget all the bad things when we celebrate Holi.’
Pickler said her husband, Justin, filled about 160 water balloons. There were about a dozen water guns. Some picked out targets with their water gun; others sprayed the crowd at random, as if it were raining.
The Holi celebration also is called a “Festival of Love.” More information is at www. holifestival.org.