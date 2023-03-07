SALADO — Local, state and federal officials will conduct a prescribed burn Wednesday at Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s Union Grove Wildlife Management Area near Salado.
Controlled burn set Wednesday at Stillhouse Hollow Lake area
- STAFF REPORT
