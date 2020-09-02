The city of Temple pushed back the closure of the eastbound lane of Midway Drive to Friday, spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
“The traffic pattern change on Midway Drive that was scheduled to begin Monday has been pushed back due to the contractor’s scheduling and availability,” Weems said in a news release.
The lane’s three-month shuttering is part of the Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer Project, a multi-phase project that will improve and replace aging sections of that infrastructure built in the mid-1950s.
During the lane’s closure, eastbound drivers will use the current left-hand turn lane to go that direction, Weems said.
“Drivers are reminded to use caution in the area and pay attention to traffic control devices,” the spokesman said.
Residents who live near the construction zone — which is just east of Bonham Middle School in the 4400 block of Midway Drive across from Interim HealthCare of Temple — will still have access to their homes.
“The Temple Independent School District will provide additional information to parents before the start of school on Sept. 8. All efforts will be made to limit construction during pick-up and drop-off times,” Weems previously said.
Most recently, the Temple City Council approved a more than $1.5 million contract for Phase 41 of the Bird Creek Interceptor Project.
Phase 4 of the project stretches from near Wagon Trail Road in the south to Loop 363 at Bird Creek Terrace in the north. Phase 4A encompasses the southernmost section of the fourth section, located mostly between Wagon Trail Road and Midway Drive.
The interceptor spans from Central to South Temple and is about 6,200 acres.