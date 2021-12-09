Temple High School sophomore Jaylynn Willette loves to give back to her community.
“It gives me a purpose in life … and I really feel like I’m making a difference,” she told the Telegram.
On Thursday, Willette and her classmates involved in GEAR UP — a cohort grant funded by the U.S. Department of Education and administered by Education Service Center Region 12 in Central Texas — spent three hours of their morning assisting St. Vincent de Paul.
One group of students made scarves at the Temple ISD Administration Building for the agency to distribute, while another group prepared and distributed food bags to clients at St. Vincent de Paul, 106 W. Ave. D in Temple.
“It made me really happy being able to help the community,” Willette, 15, said. “When we were at St. Vincent’s, I was inside organizing shelves (for the thrift store). I refolded blankets, pillows and other stuff … so that it looked nice and neat.”
Kristi Burke, one of Temple High School’s four facilitators for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, enjoyed watching her students be put to work during a season of giving.
“We just call people within the community and ask them if we can help out,” Burke, who noted that there are about 1,200 students in GEAR UP at Temple High School, said. “It’s great to see the students being able to give back to the community. I think it’s just one of the biggest blessings.”
Her group of students made about 100 scarves by noon.
“I’m in Youth Congress, which is a smaller group of GEAR UP … and we do a lot of volunteer work,” Alyssa Aleman, 16, said. “Today, we made scarves by cutting them out of fabric. It always feels nice being able to give back to a community that has given us so much.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is glad students are willing to lend a helping hand.
“Shout to our amazing GEAR UP Youth Congress students for helping the community by making scarves for St. Vincent de Paul as well as passing out food for Temple families,” he said in a tweet.