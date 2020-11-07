Bustling with activity on Saturday, the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple was the start and finish point of a 6-mile march sponsored by Rucks on Main.
About 80 hardy souls loaded nonperishable food into their rucksacks — weighing from 40 to 60 pounds — and followed the route through north Temple, escorted by Temple police officers. At the end of the march, they emptied their packs at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum. Many of them lingered on the plaza for food and live music.
Wes Albanese, president of Rucks on Main, said its purpose is to help veterans and their families reintegrate into society. All its board members are ex-military, he said. A retired U.S. Army sergeant who was a heavy wheel mechanic, he said other veterans helped him get his photography business off the ground.
He said he was impressed by the turnout for the group’s first march. Since Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, falls on a Wednesday this year, he thought the weekend before would be better. The plan is to have two marches every year, he said, with the next one planned the weekend before the Memorial Day weekend.
Michael MacDonald, one of the board members, helped with the march.
“There’s an obvious change in the mental climate about how veterans in the community positively impact our society,” he said.
In addition to his work with Rucks on Main, MacDonald is chairman of Vetcom.org, a nonprofit that helps veterans and their families create businesses and find job placement.
“We are an educator provider for the U.S. Army,” he said. “We write courses that the Army uses to certify people in various trades.”
Ashley Vernon of Temple, whose husband, John, is a retired U.S. Army sergeant, coordinated about 20 volunteers who helped with the march.
“We’re excited to see this in the community,” she said. “We’re happy to be a part of it. We’re glad it’s in Temple.”
All of the donated food would go to the Love of Christ Food Pantry in Temple, she said.
Genevieve Stockburger, education coordinator for the museum, said the museum had already planned to collect food at its Fall Harvest Family Day and decided to join forces with the march. The donated food was temporarily stacked in a small store room.
“It’s a lot,” she said.
Although the marchers were asked to fill their rucksacks with 40 pounds of food, Matthew Cox of Lorena, said his weighed about 60 pounds. It included bags of rice and beans and canned goods. He said he was just trying to see what he could do “for a good cause, to come out and show support.”
“It’s 5 percent physical and 95 percent mental,” he said. “I lived in Temple for a while previously. I’ve always felt the city’s done a good job setting these things up.”
He said his friend, Carlos Gomez, told him about the march.
Gomez, who lives in Austin, said he learned about the march on Facebook.
“I’m an avid runner, lifter,” he said. “I enjoy all kinds of activities like this. Any opportunity to raise money for veterans, I do it.”
For the month of November, he said, he’s running 100 miles to raise money for veterans, coordinating with Stop Soldier Suicide and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
His pack might have weighed a little more than 40 pounds, he said.
“The cops were amazing,” he said. “They helped keep everybody on track.”
And the people in the neighborhood were cheering the marchers, he said.
“I’ll be back,” he said. “I’m hoping to get involved with them a little bit more, if they’re going to bring it to other cities or Austin.”
Ladonna Delano of Waco, Carlos’s mother, said she and her sister, Candace Stanley, came to support him.
“We got our bags of food and waited at the finish line for him,” she said. “We couldn’t walk with 40 pounds of food.”