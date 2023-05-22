BELTON — Capital murder defendant Cedric Marks — facing the death penalty in the slayings of two Temple residents — will soon learn his fate after resting his case during his trial Monday.
Marks, 48, of Killeen, was indicted in February 2019 on a capital murder charge after he was accused of kidnapping and strangling his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and Michael Swearingin. About a dozen local, state and federal police investigators testified Marks buried Scott and Swearingin’s bodies in a shallow Oklahoma grave sometime around Jan. 3, 2019, before fleeing to Michigan, where he was arrested Jan. 8, 2019. Marks later escaped upon his return to Texas, but was caught not far from the Conroe fast food restaurant where his private prison transport had made a stop for food.
Marks has represented himself in his own trial since April 17 with the help of standby counsel.
“After consultation from my standby counsel, the defense rests, your honor,” Marks told 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie Monday about 3:40 p.m.
Upon hearing the news, Duskie immediately began instructing the jury of what to expect next now that the state and the defense have rested their cases.
“We are nearing the end of this case,” Duskie told the jury of four men and nine women, including alternates. “…I sure do appreciate the time you’ve given us so far.”
Duskie has consistently instructed the jury to not talk about the case to anyone and to not watch or read media coverage of the trial.
“You’ll have plenty of time to do that when all this is over, OK?” Duskie told jurors Monday.
Marks’ two sons testify
Marks called his two 17-year-old sons to the stand Monday via a Zoom conference call from Tennessee. One of Marks’ sons has a biological mother, April Pease, who disappeared in 2019. Investigators in Minnesota later charged Marks with Pease’s death in March 2020 after he was already in custody on charges in Scott and Swearingin’s slayings.
“Can you tell me where your mom is?” asked First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell Monday.
“I don’t know where my biological mom is,” the young man answered.
“Has Mr. Marks ever told you what happened to her?” Newell asked.
“All he said was she did drugs and that’s all I remember him saying,” the young man replied. “…He just said she went missing.”
Newell requested Monday that the jury be allowed to hear more about Pease.
“The state is requesting we be allowed to present evidence of the disappearance of April Pease,” Newell requested of the court.
But Duskie has already ruled against showing the jury a myriad of Marks’ other charges because they might prejudice the jury on the capital murder charge. Marks’ other charges include burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another crime, violation of a protection order, interference with an emergency call, and other charges that prosecutors said Monday may be forthcoming.
“As to my prior ruling on this matter, it continues to be the same,” Duskie told the court.
Ginell McDonough, Marks’ longtime wife, testified May 3 that Marks admitted he killed April Pease in order to take custody of their child, the young man who took the stand Monday. Pease was abducted from a Minnesota women’s shelter in 2009 during a series of custody hearings. When Pease failed to show for a hearing, Marks was granted temporary custody. Pease still remains missing to this day.
“Do you remember going to a woman’s shelter?” Newell asked the young man.
“I don’t remember arriving there,” he said. “I remember brief events.”
“Do you remember being returned to that shelter without your mom?” Newell asked.
“No,” the young man replied.
Threat overheard
Both the young man and his brother, Marks’ child with McDonough, testified Monday they saw a few domestic disputes between Scott and their dad once they got older. Marks’ son with McDonough said he overheard his dad threaten Swearingin.
“I said my dad threatened him to stop calling,” Marks’ other son said of his statement to investigators.’
“I’m going to cut your (expletive) head off?” District Attorney Henry Garza asked.
“Yeah,” Marks’ other son said Monday.
Both of Marks’ sons confirmed to jurors Marks left their Michigan home on New Year’s Day with co-defendant Maya Maxwell and returned with Maxwell a few days later. Maxwell previously testified she agreed to a tentative plea deal to serve 20 years consecutively on two felony charges of tampering with physical evidence in exchange for her testimony against Marks. Investigators say Maxwell was instrumental in showing police where Scott and Swearingin’s bodies were found.
“We would have never found them,” Garza said in opening statements April 17.
Encounters with Scott
Marks’ son with Pease said he saw Scott hitting Marks on one occasion.
“Did you ever see any hitting between us?” Marks asked his son with Pease.
“Yes,” the young man said.
“Who did you see the hitting coming from?” Marks asked
“Jenna,” the young man replied.
“What was my response?” Marks asked his son.
“You just told her to stop,” the young man said.
But the young man also said he saw his father grab Scott by the arm on one occasion with such resolve, it frightened the young woman terribly.
“Did you report personally seeing me grab Jenna Scott by the arm?” Marks asked his son.
“Yes,” the young man replied. “…I said that you grabbed Jenna’s arm and she peed herself.”
Marks also called to the stand Monday his ex-wife, Kristy Marks, a former training partner, Dianeya Nodarse, and recalled to the stand Rebecca Adney.
The trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. today inside Steve Duskie’s 426th District Court in Belton.