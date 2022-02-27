Commissioners will consider whether a burn ban is needed across Bell County at their meeting this morning.
The Commissioners Court meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. in Belton.
Parts of Texas west of Interstate 35 have been a concern for elevated fire danger to state and local officials. Rain late last week did not result in any substantial recorded amounts across Bell County, including .02 of an inch recorded at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple.
Last week, Commissioners heard from Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt, who cautioned that a burn ban might be needed if there was not enough rain along with freezing temperatures last week.
“If we do get some freezing weath-er, that is just going to cause (the area) to dry out that much faster,” Mahlstedt said during the meeting Tuesday. “So, if we do have some freezing weather we might need to look at a burn ban.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor showed about half of the county with drought conditions Thursday, with another large section seeing abnormally dry conditions. While most of the drought conditions in the county are moderate, a small strip of northwestern Bell County is seeing severe drought.
Bell County and the surrounding region will warm up over the coming days, returning to a spring-like state that teased residents before the latest ice storm, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly sunny skies this week will lead to temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the low to mid 70s, the weather service forecasts show.
Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach 61 degrees before dropping to 37 at night, with light variable winds.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 67 and a low of 40.
Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
It will become cloudier Friday as a 20% chance of showers is forecast for Saturday. Weekend temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s with lows in the high 50s, according to the weather service.