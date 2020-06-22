A Killeen man was charged with capital murder after the woman he allegedly stabbed died.
Charged with capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony was Christopher Romel Henry, 37.
Rose Davis, 68, died at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center—Temple from her wounds.
The Temple Police Department responded at about 9:50 p.m. to a stabbing Thursday at The Bridge Apartments, 404 South Fryers Creek Circle, spokesman Cody Weems said.
Davis was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with life-threatening injuries.
Henry’s bond was set at $1 million by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield, Bell County Jail records showed.
He has a history of previous felony and misdemeanor convictions, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety online records. Most of his convictions were in Austin and Travis County courtrooms.
Henry’s felony charges were mostly reduced to misdemeanors and included convictions for assault, debit or credit card abuse and drug charges with minor jail sentences.
Another suspect in the homicide is still under investigation, Weems said.