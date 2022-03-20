BELTON — The 47th spring anniversary of the Sami Show closed out Sunday afternoon at the Bell County Expo Center.
“We have a beautiful show, with just over 100 vendors,” said Jennifer Dwyer, show manager. “We have a lot of new vendors and some of our favorites from the past. We got a lot of compliments from the shoppers on the quality and variety of items.
The first Sami Show was March 9, 1975, in Austin, she said, and the first in Belton was after the Expo Center opened in 1988. The next Sami Show in Belton will be June 11-12.
Several vendors said Sunday that attendance was lower than usual and suggested the last weekend of Spring Break had something to do with it.
“They’re all probably out at the lake,” said Carrie Ruble of Taylor. Billed as Ruble’s Creations, she’s been marketing wind chimes and decorative crosses since 1993, she said. She and a group of friends travel together to different craft shows.
“I’m going to retire … this year,” she said.
At the booth for Gene’s Woodcraft, Gene Isenhour of Kempner said he’s been crafting as a hobby for about five years.
“This wood all comes from the mountains of western North Carolina,” he said of his walking canes. “The twist in them is caused by a honeysuckle vine growing around them. I use the same type of wood to make my back scratchers.”
He had lazy Susans, charcuterie boards, candle holders and bowls — all handcrafted.
Anita Givens of Georgetown had a wide selection of Grandma G’s Quilts, which she’s been making for about six years.
“After I retired, this is my hobby, and I turned it into a business,” she said.
Every year she makes several Sami Shows and about five other shows.
“People buy quilts in the fall, winter and spring, but not so much in the summer,” she said. “I do them on my home sewing machine.”
Most of them are what she calls baby or lap quilts, but she also makes quilts up to twin size.
And she makes “puppy quilts,” which are decorated with bones, paws or puppy dogs.
“I sell a lot of them,” she said. “I call them kennel quilts.”
She makes about eight quilts a month, she said.
“All my family gets quilts for Christmas,” she said.
She also does “university quilts,” for various Texas universities.
“These are pretty popular at Christmastime, graduation and the fall football season. People take them to the stadium.”
Cheryl Lassiter of Flower Mound, who said this was her first Sami Show, talked to shoppers at her booth, Seasoned Quick, which offered “fresh, handcrafted seasoning blends.”
She said her Cowboy Casserole blend, for example, came with a recipe card “that tells you exactly what to buy and how to make it.”
“I was a caterer for 35 years,” she said. “COVID shut down my catering kitchen and my tea room. I already had this idea so I finally had time to do it. It’s all real food and natural — no preservatives.”
Kathy Reagan of Gatesville said she and her daughter, Amanda Fulton, are partners in Fulton’s Metal Works, which offers a wide range of home and garden décor.