BELTON — Cassidy Halfmann said she believes in keeping life interesting — a task she claims is easy if treated like a race.
“Not everyone’s path is the same … but we all have our own struggles,” she said. “These (challenges) are not to belittle who we are but to determine who is going to be able to persevere. The fact that you are walking this stage today shows that you are all capable.”
On Friday, Halfmann, Troy High School’s salutatorian, graduated with 107 other Troy High School seniors at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
“Here we are about to step into a whole new part of our life’s journey,” she said. “It can be terrifying not knowing what’s ahead … but it can be exciting as well. This is the perfect time to stop and remember those hills that you’ve climbed … and realize the beauty in all of it.”
Laura Schulz, Troy High School’s valedictorian, understands this beauty and thanked her family for always enabling her to persevere.
“It was a long hard road to get here and … a huge thank you goes out to my family for always supporting me,” she said. “They were all willing to help me whenever I needed it, and I hope that one day I will be able to carry that forward.”
Schulz tasked her classmates to embrace their true selves following their high school graduation.
“Be the person you are meant to be,” she said. “Let’s conquer the world.”
Troy ISD Superintendent Neil Jeter said it was a great privilege to accept the graduations of such a talented senior class.
“We have a lot of talent in this room … but I for one am very proud of what we were able to achieve in spite of the world we found ourselves in the last 15 months,” he said. “We did our best to make the most of that.”
Jeter emphasized how this particular class not only survived the challenges of 2021 but conquered it.
“Whatever shortcomings you may have … I want those things to motivate you to press on and do the best you possibly can,” he said. “I expect you to go forth and prosper. Your best days are ahead.”