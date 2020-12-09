Nine Bell County Sheriff’s Department employees were recognized during a promotion ceremony Tuesday.
Jeff Buuck, who has served as acting chief deputy, was promoted to chief deputy following the retirement of Chuck Cox in November, according to a news release.
“We want to recognize our current and future leaders and their importance to the success of the organization,” Buuck said in the release. “Organizations live and die by leadership.”
Tuesday’s event recognized a diverse group, including a volunteer Pam Phillips, who received an accommodation for her exceptional commitment to the Bell County Animal Shelter.
Other officers, including those at the Bell County Jail, were recognized with promotions. For some, these promotions come after decades with the department, while for a few corporals the move represents their first steps into positions of leadership, the release said.
“Those first-line supervisors really transition policy into action,” Buuck said. “We can sit up here and make decisions, but they have to make it work.”
Although the Tuesday ceremony was small and socially distanced, Buuck and Sheriff Eddy Lange said they hope the event will be a regular quarterly occurrence.
Other employees who were promoted are: Stacey McClinton is a new lieutenant of administration; Christopher Wilcox is a new patrol sergeant; Joshua Cox was promoted to patrol corporal; Steve Ramirez is now a jail major; Kevin Dallas is a new jail lieutenant; and Karla Mouzakis, Damien Paredes and Gerran Perez are new jail corporals.