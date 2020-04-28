Temple Police officers are investigating the death of Bell County Deputy John Andrew Rhoden, who was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 35 Sunday morning during a pursuit by law enforcement.
Cody Weems, spokesman for the Temple Police Department, said the department was initially going to assist the Texas Department of Public Safety with the investigation.
“There were several agencies on scene,” Weems told the Telegram. “Initially, DPS was going to take the lead, but TPD was able to get its Traffic Reconstruction Unit to the scene quicker. Since we had equipment on scene and had already started processing, it was decided that TPD would just continue with the investigation.”
Belton Police officers were on scene to assist as well, Weems said.
The Texas Rangers will assist Temple Police throughout the investigation, he said.
The pursuit
Temple Police were notified at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday of the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on northbound I-35 involving DPS troopers and deputies from Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
During the pursuit, Rhoden, 31, was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler while attempting to deploy spike strips near Exit 294B.
The suspect vehicle in the pursuit was located in Waco by the Waco Police Department, Weems said. The vehicle was abandoned and the suspect was not located.