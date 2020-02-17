A water line break south of Temple High School blocked off a section of road and caused changes to the school’s release schedule.
This afternoon Temple’s public works department responded to a water main rupture near the high school. The city, working with Temple Independent School District and the police department, closed a portion of 31st Street between Chick–fil–A and the high school’s entrance.
Public works director Don Bond said the city plans on opening the closed off section of road halfway when school closes to accommodate that traffic.
TISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said the school has altered the pickup route for students at the high school. All traffic was to be diverted down 23rd Street, turning left on Stadium Road, in order to get into the campus.
City and school district officials both said they do not know when the problem will be fixed.