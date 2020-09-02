Nearly five inches of rain — more than the average amount of rainfall for September — inundated Central Texas Wednesday morning, causing numerous traffic accidents and power outages and prompting a swift-water rescue in Temple.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to multiple crashes, including one in which a vehicle crashed into a DPS unit off Interstate 35 in Salado. The trooper suffered just minor injuries.
The National Weather Service reported that from 1 a.m. until 1 p.m. the agency saw about 4.96 inches of rain fall at Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport. The weather service said the large amount of rain comes after a particularly dry summer that saw less than average rainfall.
Monique Sellers, a meteorologist at the agency, said the average amount of rainfall for the area at this time of the year is about 2 inches per 24-hour period.
“(The area) is moving into the second peak as to how much rain we end up seeing, as we do get a little bit more (around this time),” Sellers said. “On average (the area) gets about 2 inches of rain, and we already passed that, but we did have a really dry summer. So we are kind of making up for lost rain.”
The National Weather Service expects to continue to see rain into Saturday before the weather changes, Seller said.
Power outages
Multiple power outages were reported Wednesday across Central Texas, according to Oncor Electric Delivery. At least 500 customers were affected by outages in the Temple and Belton areas. At least 4,500 customers were affected by an outage in the Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove area before power was restored by late Wednesday afternoon.
An outage reported just south of Miller Spring Park in Belton affected about 200 customers, according to Oncor. This outage was caused by “equipment failure” and power was restored by 4:30 p.m.
Several other power outages were reported across Temple, including one outage that affected about 70 customers in the neighborhood near Lions Park. Oncor listed the cause of this outage as “vegetation/wildlife” and power was restored by 5 p.m.
Another power outage near Oenaville affected about 480 customers and power was expected to be restored by 7 p.m.
FME News Service reported that an apartment building at Colonial Plaza on North Main Street in Copperas Cove caught fire from what officials believe was a lightning strike. The fire occurred about 3:15 a.m. and the Copperas Cove Fire Department responded quickly and contained the damage to one apartment. Two residents were displaced, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said.
Multiple accidents
The excess amount of rain was one of the reasons behind multiple crashes Wednesday morning that DPS troopers responded to, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Mazda SUV crashed into a DPS unit with lights activated on I-35 in Salado. The vehicle, operated by a 44-year-old Austin man, was going at unsafe speeds for the wet road conditions and lost control of the vehicle, Washko said.
The Mazda collided with the rear of the DPS unit, causing major damage to both vehicles. Both the DPS trooper and driver sustained minor injuries.
“The posted speed limit on IH-35 is 75 mph; however, when conditions are not favorable, 75 mph is not recommended,” Washko said. “That is a maximum speed limit only. It is the responsibility of each individual driver to evaluate the situation and conditions they are driving in accordingly. Conditions such as traffic volume also play a large factor.”
High-water rescue
Temple Fire & Rescue saved a motorist from high water at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after a vehicle was swept off Riverside Trail into a creek.
The motorist attempted to cross a creek and was swept from the roadway, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto III said. The motorist had climbed on top of the vehicle by the time rescuers arrived.
The department’s Special Operations Team responded with multiple swift water technicians. Due to the overgrowth of trees and vegetation in the area, rescuers entered the water to reach the driver.
While no injuries were reported, Soto did remind motorists to not attempt crossing water on flooded roadways.
“We would like to remind you that flowing water can be dangerous, and deadly. Just six inches of fast moving water is often enough to knock an adult off of their feet, and 12 inches of moving water is enough sweep away most small passenger cars and similar vehicles,” Soto said.
Agriculture effect
Lyle Zoeller, the Bell County agent for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, said the amount of rain has both helped and hurt local crops.
Zoeller said some crops — such as corn and sorghum — were not affected due to their harvesting recently coming to an end. Pasture grasses, used for local ranching, oats and wheat will be crops that are expected to see a boost due to the rains.
Cotton — which is now ready for harvest — will be negatively affected by the rain since the crop can get dirty with splashed mud and lower its value.
“Cotton is still mostly in the field, we just started harvesting it, so we probably will have some damage on some cotton from a lint quality standpoint,” Zoeller said. “When a cotton plant is growing, the lint, or fiber, is exposed to the elements. From a lint quality standpoint, if your cotton balls got wet and stayed wet for a day or two and got dirt on them, they would not be as high quality as those fresh out of the plant.”
The rain did bring one change: Bell County Judge David Blackburn temporarily lifted the local burn ban until sundown on Sunday. The burn ban was extended by the Commissioners Court on Monday until Sept. 28.