BELL COUNTY — Firefighters from five local departments battled a blaze for more than an hour that consumed a house and a camping trailer.
The fire, which started at about 3 p.m., started at a home southeast of Heidenheimer near State Highway 190. The fire first started in a camping trailer parked at the side of the home and then spread to the house.
The Rogers Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call at 7772 Pritchard Road, but officials said the home and trailer were both on fire by the time they got to the site.
Fire Chief Ernest Stroud said both the home and the trailer are considered to be complete loses, with most of the trailer unrecognizable from the fire.
“When we got here, the RV was totally gone and the house was on fire,” Stroud said. “The house is going to be a total loss.”
In addition to the Rogers VFD, fire trucks from Holland, Little River, Troy and Temple also came out to the scene to lend a hand. Deputies from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department divert traffic off of the road, and Oncor Electric cut power to the home during the fire.
Stroud said that no injuries were reported.