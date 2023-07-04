Health care providers at Baylor Scott & White facilities across North and Central Texas will administer about 50,000 early-detection cancer tests over the next three years.
The project — a collaboration between Baylor Scott & White and Exact Sciences — will establish the Texas Multi-Cancer Early Detection Registry with the goal of detecting more cancers in early stages when treatment is more effective.
“With this collaboration, we aim to disrupt the cancer timeline, giving patients the power to live well by earlier detection and treatment,” said Dr. Ronan Kelly, chief oncologist for Baylor Scott & White’s North Texas Division. “It’s essential to have a wide range of people from different communities participating in order to reduce biases, enable health equity and produce more innovative science.”
The program will utilize Exact Sciences’ Multi-Cancer Early Detection test to complement standard screening methods and aid in early-stage cancer detection. Early detection is associated with higher rates of survival and positive patient outcomes.
The program will generate much-needed real world evidence that the teams will use to assess:
• Efficiency of pathways created for diagnostic resolution for patients and providers.
• Clinical test implementation by a broad array of health care providers.
• Resonant test messaging across a diverse group of patients.
“As the largest not-for-profit integrated healthcare delivery network in the state of Texas, and one of the largest in the country, our health system is uniquely poised to play a significant role in the US government’s Cancer Moonshot initiative with the aim of decreasing cancer mortality by 50 percent over the next 25 years. The way we will achieve these goals is by early detection and early treatment,” Kelly said.
“We are excited to add this project among our many initiatives to improve cancer interception across Texas. We are eager to begin this work with Exact Sciences to help close gaps in existing cancer screening programs.”