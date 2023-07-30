Solar eclipse 'path of totality'

The Temple-Killeen area is in the “path of totality” during the total solar eclipse of April 8, meaning residents and visitors will have a front-row seat to the celestial event that will plunge a 124-mile-wide section of the country into night-like darkness for more than four minutes.

Eyes will be on the sky April 8, 2024, for a rare celestial treat, and many of those planning to view this once-in-a-lifetime event will be heading to Central Texas.