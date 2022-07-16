Trailblazing community leader, pastor and journalist the Rev. Roscoe C. Harrison Jr. soon could be honored by Temple for his contributions to the city.
The Temple City Council will vote on an item Thursday that would add the name “Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr. Way” to a portion of East Avenue C. Harrison, who worked as a journalist and pastor locally, died in February at age 77.
The portion of East Avenue C to receive the dual name is between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South 14th Street.
The road borders Eighth Street Baptist Church, where Harrison was the pastor for just under 20 years.
Councilwoman Susan Long said she was happy the section of road would be named after Harrison, who was one of the first friends she made when she moved to Temple.
“He was a wonderful man and naming this road after him is a really wonderful thing to do,” Long said. “It is not enough, but it is a small thing.”
City officials said the request for the road’s name change came in June from Harrison’s widow, Sandra Harrison.
Alex Gibbs, spokesman for the city, said 10 properties would be directly affected by the street’s name change, with seven additional properties having Avenue C frontage but addresses on nearby roads.
While there will now be two names for the road, Gibbs said that Avenue C addresses will still be valid for mail and emergency service calls.
Last month, the Bell County Museum honored Harrison by dedicating the auditorium on its second floor in his name. More than 100 people packed the Roscoe C. Harrison Jr. Auditorium for the ceremony.
Born in Belton during the days of segregation, Harrison graduated from the black-only Harris High School and later attended Temple College.
Harrison broke barriers as an award-winning journalist.
Harrison was a radio announcer at KTEM radio in 1960 at the age of 16. He was the first black reporter at the Temple Daily Telegram in 1966 and at the San Antonio Express News in 1967.
For several decades, Harrison also worked as the first black news anchor for KCEN-TV starting in 1970.
One of Harrison’s most notable achievements was when he was part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning team at Jet magazine, which won for its coverage of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Later, Harrison served as the deputy press secretary for the late Texas Attorney General and Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hill, and was the spokesman for Scott & White Healthcare until 2012.
The meeting to rename the road will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.