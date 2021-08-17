BELTON — Bell County residents will have the chance to vote on a variety of state and local issues this November following County officials ordering the election this week.
The order to hold the election this year — which will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2 — was unanimously approved by the Commissioners Court Monday. Commissioners discussed both what would be on the ballot and possible issues this year.
While Monday’s order only covers eight proposed state constitutional amendments, officials said they expect to include local elections in an amended order later.
Matthew Dutton, election administrator for the county, said the county needed to call for the election now but intends to add local issues to the ballot after the deadline for them to be called for passes.
“The initial order is the one that we need to get out, authorizing the amendment elections going on,” Dutton said. “But, we usually do an amended order here in about a week or two to kind of allow for some deadlines to pass for some cities and schools to show if they are actually going to have an election or not.”
The amendments to the state constitution cover a variety of topics, from limiting taxes on certain groups to giving some government bodies more power. The amendments are:
• Proposition 1 proposes allowing sports teams, approved by either the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, to conduct charitable raffles at rodeos.
• Proposition 2 would allow counties to finance the development of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas.
• Proposition 3 would stop the state, or any political subdivision of it, from disallowing or limiting religious gatherings.
• Proposition 4 proposes to change the eligibility requirements for justices of the state supreme court, court of criminal appeals, the court of appeals and district judges.
• Proposition 5 would give more power to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct regarding candidates for judicial offices.
• Proposition 6 offers to give residents living at some facilities the right to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitations.
• Proposition 7 would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on school district ad valorem taxes for their homestead if they are 55 or older at the time of their partner’s death.
• Proposition 8 puts forward giving the state Legislature the power to provide a tax exemption for ad valorem taxes on a person’s homestead if their spouse was a member of the armed services and died in the line of duty.
Prior to the Nov. 2 election, the county will have a two week period for early voting.
Early voting will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first week, Oct. 18 through Oct. 22, with voting on the second week being from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 through Oct. 29. The county will also offer early voting during the weekend from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.
The county will have six early voting locations this year.
These locations include the Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton, the Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., the Killeen Annex, 307 Priest Drive in Killeen, Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado, and the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights.
County Judge David Blackburn said ballots by mail should go to the Bell County Elections Administration Office, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton, and be received by 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 22.