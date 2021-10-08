Student enrollment in the Temple Independent School District is up this school year over last year, but still lags behind pre-pandemic attendance, figures show.
TISD’s enrollment on Oct. 1 was 8,456 students, the district reported to the Texas Education Agency as it does every October.
Last year, the district had 8,408 students as the coronavirus pandemic prompted some students to remotely learn from home.
However, TISD has more than 200 fewer students that its pre-pandemic enrollment recorded in October 2019. That year, the district recorded 8,669 students.
Superintendent Bobby Ott said schools statewide suffered from declining enrollment during the pandemic.
“I’m not sure if kids are homeschooled,” Ott told the Telegram. “I think the entire state has seen an overall lag from last year but we are excited to see our enrollment keep climbing.”
Ott said he expects enrollment to increase as new neighborhoods continually pop up in southern Temple, fueled by Central Texas population growth.
“Due to the new homes (starting up) and our growth in residential development, we will be over our number in a few months,” Ott said.
The district is seeing a booming population in the southeast area and plans to build a new elementary school in the area as part of the $184.9 million 2021 bond proposal that TISD voters will decide on Nov. 2. The bond package will be decided through two propositions.
The first proposition for $178.3 million will be for the construction and renovation of several school facilities, while the second proposition for $6.6 million will be for Wildcat Stadium improvements.
Ott has been hosting neighborhood bond presentations at each of the district’s 13 campuses since Sept. 9.
He will give an overview of the bond proposal at three presentations next week.
Presentations will be at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, 3703 W. Nugent Ave., on Tuesday, Lamar Middle School, 2120 N. First St., on Wednesday, and Scott Elementary, 2301 W. Ave. P, on Thursday. Each of the presentations is open to the public and begin at 6 p.m.