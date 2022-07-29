Intensive firefighting efforts on a Belton area wildfire helped contained the blaze fed by dry brush, officials said.
The fire, now estimated at 150 acres, did not spread beyond the fire lines established by crews Thursday afternoon, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said.
The fire started at about 1:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of FM 1670 near Interstate 14, several miles north of Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The fire sent thick smoke across the freeway and was visible from Temple and Killeen.
The estimated fire conditions were made by fire crews walking the perimeter of the fire, Stafford said Friday afternoon.
“At this time they are reporting that the fire is 70% contained,” he said. “Hopes are that the level of containment will increase as we move through the hottest part of the day.”
Traffic in the area around I-14 and FM 1670 was still chaotic Friday as some roads were closed by emergency personnel.
Nicholas Garcia, who works at Budget Wrench-a-Part, 4497 I-14, said they were lucky that no one was hurt by the quick-moving blaze, noting that staff members followed fire protocols.
“The fire departments from all around the area did a great job,” Garcia said.
Area resident Jennifer Smith said the fire was behind Keys Valley Baptist Church, Crotty Funeral Home and Wrench-a-Part.
“Pray for rain and all the emergency service providers,” she said.
Most of the state remains under an elevated fire danger as persistent drought conditions continue, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.
“As hot and dry conditions persist, extremely dry vegetation will continue to support wildfire activity across much of the state, even as surface moisture increases in some areas,” the agency said Friday.
Larger wildfires could occur in the Eastern/Western Hill Country, Cross Timbers and eastern Rolling Plains into early next week.
“As conditions continue to deteriorate for much of the state, we remain proactive in ensuring the state has the necessary resources to respond to any wildfire,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service fire chief. “Wildfire activity is occurring across the state, from border to border, and requires a lot of support. Texas A&M Forest Service continues to mobilize additional firefighters, equipment and aircraft, positioning them across the state for a quick response.”
The agency has 300 firefighters as well as 1,080 firefighters from land management agencies as well as from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.
Texas A&M Forest Service positioned 40 aircraft at 17 airports across the state, including Austin, to respond to wildfire incidents.
Deer Creek fire
Another wildfire started Friday in Bell County and consumed acreage, officials said.
The Deer Creek fire broke out in far northeast Bell County near the Falls County line. The fire is northeast of Temple and Troy and east of Interstate 35.
The fire consumed 75 acres and was 45% contained on Friday afternoon, Texas A&M Forest Service said.
Staff writer Jerry Prickett contributed to this report.