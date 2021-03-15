A woman accused of selling marijuana outside a Temple residence was arrested Sunday.
Tiffany McCoy, 30, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, under 1 gram, a state jail felony. She remained in the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
City spokesman Cody Weems said the Temple Police Department was notified about the drug sales in June 2020.
Officers observed several vehicles stop outside of the home where McCoy would come outside and conduct what appeared to be hand-to-hand transactions, Weems said.
“Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and located 132 grams of a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana and about .29 grams of a substance which tested positive for THC,” Weems said.
After the investigation was completed, a warrant was issued for McCoy’s arrest on Feb. 2.
McCoy called Temple police at about 5:12 a.m. Sunday from the 7-Eleven at 4315 W. Adams Ave. to report an assault.
McCoy told officers she had been assaulted but did not provide information about the incident. She was transported to a hospital by EMS for medical clearance.
Once cleared, she was arrested for the warrant and taken to the county jail, Weems said.
Theft reports
Temple officers responded to a theft report Feb 22 after Kohl’s, 3170 S. 31st St. The caller said on Feb. 12 at 4:29 p.m., three people took various clothing and left the store with paying. The items totaled $1,391. The suspects left the store in a white 2013 Ford Fusion.
A caller from Gatesville-based TTG Utilities reported to police on Feb. 25 that two rumble strips were removed from the 1600 block of South 31st Street. The rumble strips are valued at $3,200. Police had no suspects and the case is not active.