Temple’s efforts to keep the city’s Christmas Parade safe included the use of 53 vehicles to strategically block traffic intersections.
The city said 23 Public Works vehicles, 21 police vehicles, five fire vehicles, two fire rapid-response vehicles, a Killeen SWAT vehicle and a Temple SWAT vehicle were used for security purposes during the Monday parade.
“Being able to prepare and ensure the safety of our citizens during the Christmas Parade was a city-wide effort,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said. “We worked closely with several departments including the Temple Police Department, Tempe Fire and Rescue, Public Works and Park and Recreation to bring the parade back to its original form and maintain that festive cheer.”
City officials emphasized a greater focus on security and safety of spectators after a driver recently drove through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., killing six people and injuring another 62.
Temple Chamber of Commerce president Rod Henry, speaking to the Temple Kiwanis Club on Tuesday, praised the planning of the Temple Police Department and noted the security measures for the parade with every major intersection blocked by vehicles.
“The safety of our citizens is our primary focus, and we certainly could have not done that without the support of several departments,” the police department said. “There were additional vehicles and staffing on-site to eliminate as many threats as possible and let citizens enjoy the parade.”
More than 100 lighted floats rolled through downtown Temple Monday evening as part of the city’s 75th annual Christmas parade. The parade took its traditional 1.4-mile route down Adams Avenue before turning onto North 23rd Street and disbanding at Temple High School.