The cities of Temple and Killeen have partnered in an effort to develop a strategic plan for addressing homelessness and mental health issues in Bell County.
“Both communities have allocated funding to secure a consultant to help with the process,” Nancy Glover, the director of housing and community development with the city of Temple, told the Telegram. “To support these efforts he has asked us to do a survey of the homeless within both our communities and throughout the entire county. So this will also include the cities of Belton and Harker Heights.”
The survey — which will be conducted by local service agencies in Temple through Saturday, May 28 — features 15 questions.
“The idea of this survey is to really get some good solid data,” Glover said. “Where are individuals who are experiencing homelessness from? Were they born and raised here? Were they in the military? Are they taking advantage of local service agencies? Are there services that are not being provided that they can recommend?”
Glover is hopeful for a 50% to 60% participation rate from Bell County’s homeless population.
“For this purpose we’re really looking at finding those individuals within our communities that are experiencing homelessness who are willing to give us the answers to questions that we’ve been asking,” she said. “That data will be provided to the consultant … and we’re hoping that we get enough feedback so that we can have a good array of data to pull from.”
Local service agencies that are administering the survey include Feed My Sheep, the Salvation Army, Impact Church, St. Vincent de Paul and Hilltop Recovery Ministries, according to the city of Temple.
“But we also have volunteers that are actively going out into the encampments and talking to the homeless there as well,” Glover said.
Although the survey will conclude near the end of this month, the director of housing and community development emphasized how homelessness in Bell County will be targeted in an ongoing process.
“We’re not only serving the homeless and reaching out to the homeless, but we’re also doing a series of focus group meetings and individual meetings with stakeholders from throughout the county,” Glover said. “So we really are doing a lot of data gathering at this point.”
Charles Griffin — one of the homeless who was surveyed during a point-in-time count last January — hopes feedback will help organizations like Feed My Sheep get more funds to provide social services.
“They help a lot and they are dedicated, too, by being here rain, sleet or snow,” Griffin, who became homeless a year ago after his car was stolen, said at the time. “I am proud to say that I come here and they help me. They have resources and they will help you find your way (and) they will help you find your birth certificate, your driver’s license and all kinds of things.”
With each one of those meetings scheduled on an ongoing one-on-one basis, Glover encourages interested residents to email her their contact information.
"If anyone in the community has questions or if they have any information that they would like to add, I definitely encourage them to reach out to me by email, (hrc@templetx.gov), or phone (254-298-5997)," she said.