Darrell Quallis

Darrell Quallis, 23, is charged with theft of a firearm in connection with a Nov. 13, 2022, incident at Sendero Shooting Sports, 3360 W. U.S. Highway 190 Service Road.

A Copperas Cove man faces a state jail felony after he was accused of stealing weapons from the parking lot of a Belton shooting range.

