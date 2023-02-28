A Copperas Cove man faces a state jail felony after he was accused of stealing weapons from the parking lot of a Belton shooting range.
Darrell Quallis, 23, is charged with theft of a firearm in connection with a Nov. 13, 2022, incident at Sendero Shooting Sports, 3360 W. U.S. Highway 190 Service Road.
Belton Police Department officers were called to the business in reference to a vehicle burglary and theft of firearms.
A man told police that he was shooting at the range inside when he was notified that the window to his truck was shattered. When he went to his truck, he learned that two rifles — AR-15 models in their cases — were taken.
Surveillance video showed the man had both rifles at the business but took them to his truck before he returned inside to shoot pistols.
Video showed a man in a red Ford sedan park near the victim’s truck, according to an arrest affidavit.
“A male is seen exiting the driver’s side door of the Ford vehicle and attempting to open the rear left door of (the victim’s) truck before shattering the victim’s truck window,” Officer Robert Gatewood said in the affidavit. “The video shows the male taking the rifles out of the victim’s truck window and putting them in the Ford vehicle. The video shows him departing in the red Ford vehicle westbound on Highway 190.”
The suspect’s vehicle initially parked on Charbray Street across from the shooting range “as if surveilling the business for a victim.” The sedan only had a rear temporary license plate.
Three days later, police were notified of a suspicious vehicle on Charbray Street.
A detective located a maroon 2006 Ford Taurus with faded paint and a temporary license plate tag.
Another officer conducted a traffic stop for failure to signal 100 feet or more before turning. Quallis was identified and arrested. A pair of black gloves and a white and blue mask that Quallis had on him matched what the suspect wore on Nov. 13.
A Sendero sports employee told police that two other customers had vehicle burglaries in October and November 2022 after they left the shooting range.
Video supplied by the business showed the suspect vehicle, the Ford Taurus, following two customers after leaving the shooting range. Those vehicles were later broken into in Temple and Harker Heights, Gatewood said.
Quallis, indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Feb. 15, was released from the Bell County Jail on Nov. 19 after posting a $20,000 bond, records show.