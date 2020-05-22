The quick work of Temple Police officers after a victim’s call resulted in the arrest of a burglary suspect Friday.
Temple resident Leandro Izquiero Rodriguez Jr., 19, allegedly entered a woman’s home at about 3:45 a.m. with another suspect. The home is located in the 500 block of South 19th Street, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said Friday.
The victim said two males came in and stole about $1,000, an ashtray and various electronics.
Rodriguez was identified as the man who left the area in a dark-colored sedan, Christoff said.
Officers found Rodriguez in the 800 block of South 15th Street, and he had some of the stolen electronics in the car he drove.
Rodriguez was taken to the Bell County Jail, where he’s being held while the case is screened by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.