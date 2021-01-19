A 34-year-old Belton man faces a third-degree felony drug charge after he was arrested during a weekend domestic disturbance.
Brandon Kyle Gray remained in custody Tuesday at the Bell County Jail. His bonds totaled $35,000.
The arrest came after Belton Police responded to the disturbance at about 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Countryside Lane, department spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
Jail records show Gray is charged with assault causing bodily injury to family member, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, more than one gram but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
Two arrested after break-in
Belton officers arrested two Central Texans at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday when they responded to a burglary-in-progress call in the 800 block of Shady Lane.
Marcus Moreno, 42, of Temple, and Chloe Schwertner, 33, of Georgetown, were taken into custody for forcefully entering a vacant apartment, Griffin said.
Both Moreno and Schwertner were both initially arrested on criminal trespass charges. The pair remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday.
Moreno faces two counts of criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, and an unknown third-degree felony charge is pending. His bonds totaled $4,000 at the Bell County Jail.
Schwertner is charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than a gram, a state jail felony. She also has a pending third-degree felony charge. Her bonds totaled $18,000, jail records show.
Theft report
A Belton resident reported the theft of a trailer Jan. 13 from the 2300 block of FM 1670.
Griffin said the case is under investigation by the Belton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
“No additional information is available at this time,” she said.