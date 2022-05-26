BELTON — Myles Byars, 18, knows exactly what he is going to miss most about Belton High School — its sense of community.
“Belton High School is a really tight-knit community and that’s something I’ll miss, because it’s not something that’s really replicated in a lot of other schools,” he told the Telegram. “I’m glad I went to Belton High School, because my friends really helped me get through class by pushing me to be more and pushing me to excel.”
Although Byars — who will pursue an advertising degree at the University of Texas this fall — and some of his friends will go their separate ways as they further their educations, they had the opportunity to celebrate the past four years together during a graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
“It’s a surreal experience, but it’s something that we’ve all been looking forward to after years full of unprecedented challenges,” Byars said.
Thousands of family and friends were in attendance for the 750 graduates.
“Thank you to my family for supporting me year after year, to my friends for pushing me in school and making class exciting, to my administrators … and, of course, to all of my teachers who helped me tremendously in so many different aspects of my life,” Jackson Belobrajdic, Belton High’s valedictorian, said. “To the entire class of 2022: congratulations. I wish you the best of luck on all your future endeavors.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith also applauded the graduates’ hard work, and emphasized how they are leaving the district with a “foundation based on perseverance, adaptability, collaboration, communication, critical thinking and empathy.”
“We are incredibly proud of you,” he said. “You and your peers pursued excellence in the classroom and in extracurricular activities and you pulled together and leaned on one another to get through difficult times. This district is a better place because of you and I hope you will always consider Belton ISD as your home.”
Before diplomas were awarded to students, BHS Principal Ben Smith recognized three deceased students: Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., who was killed on campus earlier this month after being stabbed in a bathroom; Joshua Allen Reyner, who was shot in the back in 2020 at 1610 S. Wall St. in Belton; and Fernando Martinez, who was shot twice near an outdoor basketball court in 2020 on the 400 block of Smith Street in Belton.
“Although you are not physically here with us today, we know your spirits are probably sitting in these three chairs on the front row next to your fellow classmates,” he said. “To their families and friends please know that we are thinking of them and they are very much a part of this celebration as well.”
During the ceremony, Matthew Salazar, Belton High School’s salutatorian, encouraged his fellow graduates to live life with kindness.
“If you have any love in you, give it out freely to everyone you meet,” he told fellow graduates. “Be nice to them for no reason at all and you will have riches more valuable than material wealth. The only thing I ask of all of you is to be kind whenever you can because you never know how much someone might need it.”