The Bell County Public Health District on Thursday raised the community concern level in the county from low to medium as variant cases increase.
The community level is based on a combination of three factors: the number of new cases of COVID-19 over the past seven-day period, the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions over the same weeklong period, and the percent of inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to a news release from the health district.
“With the increase in the level to medium, recommendations include getting tested if you have symptoms or have a known exposure, staying home if you are sick, and for those at high risk for severe illness, wearing a mask and avoiding crowded indoor spaces,” the release said. “For anyone with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19, a mask should be worn for ten days.”
Officials said vaccination remains the best defense against severe illness from COVID-19.
“A second booster is recommended for those over age 50 and for persons who are immunocompromised,” the release said. “Vaccines are available at local pharmacies, physician offices, and the Bell County Public Health District immunization clinics.”
Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 380 active cases Thursday.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 104.71 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 48,945 cases reported since the pandemic started, 47,651 have recovered, and 914 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 52 of the 1,036 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.