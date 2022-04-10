Bell County Commissioners today will consider spending more than $359,000 for two projects — a regional broadband study and a new generator for the Central Jail in downtown Belton.
The new generator request is one of several capital improvement projects currently underway, including the expansion of the main Bell County Jail.
At its 9 a.m. meeting, the Commissioners Court will consider authorizing Judge David Blackburn to enter into a contract with Harker Heights-based R.K. Bass Electric for the furnishing and installation of one 350-kilowatt generator for the downtown jail, according to the agenda. The meeting will be at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
County officials said the contract calls for a payment of $161,955.
The Commissioners Court also is considering a $197,335 proposed contract involving the Central Texas Council of Governments for Bell’s participation in a seven-county regional broadband study. The contract is proposed with Foresite Group LLC, a Georgia-based engineering and consulting firm with offices throughout Texas.
Last week, the court approved spending $425,887 for a heating and air-conditioning automation system at the Bell County Justice Center, 1201 Huey Drive, which includes court and jail facilities. A planned expansion of the jail, to include a large minimum-security facility, is underway. That contract is with Capstone Mechanical.
An old HVAC system that manages the main jail will need to be replaced but will be its own budget item at a later date, officials have said.
New subdivision additions
Commissioners also will consider final plat approvals for additions to subdivisions in the county.
The first plat approval will be for the 2.4-acre Moffat Road Addition, a two-lot addition within the city of Temple’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. Also to be considered is the B.C. Hill Addition, a 9.6-acre, one-lot subdivision.
Both properties are in Precinct 3.
The court also will consider accepting all roads in two county subdivisions in the Belton area — Three Creeks Subdivision Phase VII and Chick Addition Phase VIII — for future maintenance by the county. Three Creeks is in Precinct 1 and Chick Addition is in Precinct 2.
Wildfire threat
Commissioners will review and possibly take action on the county burn ban, which was extended by the court last week to April 25.
The court also will consider extending the disaster declaration, which could help compensate local agencies for their firefighting efforts across the region.
The seven-day declaration, issued last Monday, is set to expire.
Wildfires on Fort Hood spread and scorched more than 33,000 acres in Bell and Coryell counties, but after intensive firefighting efforts that included numerous local agencies, those fires mostly are 95% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service and Fort Hood officials.
On Thursday, gusty winds prompted a flare up of the Crittenberg Complex fire on Fort Hood’s east side, estimated at 10 acres, according to Chris Haug, chief of media relations on the post.