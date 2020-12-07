BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — An 86-year-old Central Texas motorist was killed early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on FM 107, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Clifford Stephenson, 86, of Moody, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. His relatives have been notified of his death.
The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. Monday on FM 107 near Hudson Lane in Bruceville-Eddy. A Ford Expedition driven by Stephenson was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and overturned after striking a culvert, Howard said.
DPS recommends that motorists do not drive beyond their limitations. Slowing down gives you more time to react and allows you more time to see what’s ahead, Howard said.