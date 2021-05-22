BELTON — More than $15,000 has been raised for a Belton teenager who suffered third-degree burns during an house fire on the 800 block of West First Avenue last week.
Although one resident was safely rescued through a home window, Justin Booth — a 16-year-old sophomore at Belton High — was found collapsed in a hallway with injuries to his face and hands.
He is receiving care in a burn unit at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.
“Thank you all so tremendously for your donations,” Leslie Lovett, who launched a GoFundMe account to help pay Booth’s medical expenses, said. “The donated funds will be used to help with Justin’s medical bills and physical therapy, help replace all of Justin’s clothes, furniture and personal belongings, and to help rebuild or replace Justin’s grandfather’s home.”
Funding also is intended to be placed toward home repairs, as it did not have an insurance policy.
Lovett, who visited Booth in Dallas on Tuesday, said their goal is to raise $50,000.
“I am sure the hands will prove the most difficult to heal and to deal with,” she said. “Justin can’t feed himself or anything without his hands. (But) we were able to get him a tablet that he could use a stylus with to at least feel connected to the outside world with social media.”
Although she said he is in “OK spirits” so far, Lovett emphasized how Booth and his family are incredibly overwhelmed about what the future holds.
“More than anything, we are asking for prayers for Justin, his family and the doctors,” she said. “I’m sure they will need some counseling when we get them through the worst of this.”
Lovett noted how area volunteers are actively working with the family to clear the damage on the property — a task that is hoped to be completed before Booth returns home from care in Dallas, as he remembers the night of the fire.
City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer told the Telegram on Friday that the Belton Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire, which started in the rear of the home.
As of Friday evening, the fundraiser had received support from 160 donors.
“This GoFundMe will help this family so much,” Lovett said. “If anyone would like to send cards or flowers … send to Justin Booth c/o Parkland Hospital, 5200 Harry Hines Blvd., Room 606, Dallas , TX 75235.”
To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3y3K1WW.