BELTON — A $40,000 grant has been awarded to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor from the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation to continue program support for the UMHB Conservatory of Music, officials said.
“This grant allows us to provide music to children and youth in the Central Texas community who might otherwise never have these enriching experiences,” Jonathan Gary, director of UMHB’s Conservatory of Music and department of music chairperson, said in a news release. “We are grateful to the Carpenter Foundation for its long-standing support of our public service programs.”
Past grants from the Carpenter Foundation have made it possible for many students to participate in the program through scholarships and strategic funding initiatives, according to the release.
UMHB provides preschool, elementary and secondary students of Central Texas with the opportunity to learn and about music through its Conservatory of Music.
The foundation funding will enable UMHB to continue a faith-based early childhood music program called “Teeny Tykes and Tunes” and will offer a middle school show choir this spring. Additionally, the grant allows UMHB’s Conservatory of Music to continue to prepare middle and high school students to audition for various Texas Music Educators Association and Texas Choral Directors Association choirs.
“TMEA and TCDA provide opportunities for students to excel in choral music in the form of honor choirs, both at a regional level and a state level. This opportunity provides students with a chance to experience challenging repertoire to work on their musicianship skills,” Deborah Barrick, TMEA and TCDA audition coach, said.
The Conservatory of Music program offers high-quality instruction for its students from the UMHB Department of Music faculty. The program provides scholarships for musical instruction and free music lessons for children in local daycare centers.