Baylor Scott & White has an urgent need to increase its blood supply and platelet supply.
“There is a very urgent and near critical need for types O and A,” Baylor Scott & White spokeswoman Tiya M. Searcy said in a news release. “If you are in the Temple area, please consider donating at our local blood center or at an upcoming future mobile drive, to help ensure our local supply does not reach a critical state.”
To request an appointment, find a mobile drive, or find blood center hours please visit www.bswblood.com or call 254-724-4376.
Meanwhile, Carter BloodCare will hold blood drives in Temple and Killeen to honor veterans next week.
The blood drives will be held from 11 to 7 p.m. Monday at H-E-B, 5311 Trimmier Road in Killeen and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple. There will be three buses available.
Hundreds of veterans and military families are now permitted to donate blood, under recent changes in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, according to a release from Carter BloodCare. The FDA recently reversed the deferral for individuals who lived on U.S. military bases in Europe from 1980 to 1996, except for those stationed in Ireland or France for five years or more cumulatively, from 1980 to 2001, the release said. The previous deferral was because of risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD or mad cow disease). An indefinite deferral also remains for persons who lived in the United Kingdom for three months or more cumulatively, from 1980 to 1996.
Carter BloodCare offers COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website that donors set up following a donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood.
For information, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.