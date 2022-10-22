Bikes were back at Temple’s children’s hospital.
The annual bike rodeo and safe kids day returned Saturday at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple after a hiatus during the COVID-19. The free event offered injury prevention education, community partner engagement, carnival games, all-you-can-eat hot dogs, cookies and popcorn, a bounce house and a bike obstacle course.
Sarah Wheat, trauma injury prevention manager at the children’s hospital, takes cause-and-effect data from the pediatric patients and curates the event to focus on primary catalysts for injury. This year brings back booths that taught families about impaired driving, poison control, firearm safety, safe sleeping, dental hygiene and more. This year, a new booth teaching animal safety and prevention was featured as dog bite injuries are on the rise.
“The goal is to have no child come in with traumatic injuries,” Wheat said. “(Traumatic) injuries don’t just change the child’s life. They change the family’s life ... I would love to be out of a job.”
To ensure every child received the best experience and most knowledge out of the event, families are encouraged to check in at the welcome booth and take a card with several booths featured. As families visited the booths and completed lessons, the card was stamped. Nine stamps on the card were returned for a drawing for one of 50 ready-to-ride bikes built by SpaceX technicians and engineers in their free time. SpaceX tests rocket engines at a facility in nearby McGregor.
“Who better to build a bike than rocket scientists?” Wheat joked.
In the first drawing of the day, brothers Kaysen and Blake Perry won back-to-back. While not every child gets to leave with a bike, they will all be taking home a helmet, courtesy of the event sponsors. In the event the helmets run out, vouchers for free helmets would be handed out to families.
Gwen Gardner, director of nursing, is confident events like the bike rodeo and safe kids day can make a difference.
“We’re giving back to the kids and the community, ensuring they’re able to enjoy outdoor activities being safe and knowledgeable,” Gardner said.
International biker organization Bikers Against Child Abuse had a booth at the event showing their support for child safety. The organization’s mission is to empower children to not feel afraid of the world they live in.
Other booths included the Teddy Bear Clinic where children became surgeons for a day; Temple College Dental Hygiene, which taught children proper tooth brushing techniques through creative dry erase marker examples; and a booth having children use a substance-use screening tool for adolescents aged 12-21.
Children put on goggles simulating different stages of intoxication and tried to walk a trail as best they could. Don McAlister laughed as his son ventured way off the path.
“It really puts things in perspective for (the kids),” McAlister said. “The more aware we can get the next generation, the safer (our communities) can be.”
The event also had the support of local law enforcement and first responders.
Temple Police Officer Martina Malone rode around the bicycle course with several children and Temple Fire & Rescue let children look inside Fire Truck No. 3.
Dr. Brian Moore, medical director for the hospital’s Pediatric Emergency Department, recently moved to the area from New Mexico and was amazed at the community outreach on display.
“One of the biggest things we see in the department are easily preventable injuries so this is a great opportunity to share what we know and interact positively.” Moore said. “Everything here is a visible representation of what ‘community’ means. We have trauma surgeons and nurses here on their day off. I’ve just never seen anything like this. It’s incredible.”