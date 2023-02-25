Ten Central Texas men — ranging in age from 23 to 77 — are charged with state jail felonies after they were arrested in a two-day human trafficking suppression operation, Bell County Sheriff’s Department officials said Saturday.
Seven of the suspects are from Bell County, including one from Temple and six men from Killeen. They were identified as Christopher Bell, 44, of Temple; Jamal Davis, 23; Shawn Ginn, 37; Vicente Pereira, 47; Luis Ramirez, 32; Kevin Roe, 26; and Brian Whipple, 55, all of Killeen.
Others arrested were Steven Gwynn, 59, of Bruceville-Eddy; Danny Reed, 36, of Georgetown; and Clifford Visel, 77, of Round Rock.
Each is charged with soliciting a prostitute, which under House Bill 2975 became a state felony in Texas on Sept. 1, 2021. Additionally, one suspect received a charge of resisting arrest. Each of the defendants’ arrests was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s office and all criminal charges have been accepted, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
“In the past, we have heard public criticism to operations like this that amounted to ‘this is just sex between consenting adults, but that’s far from the truth,” Chief Deputy T.J. Cruz said. “In a previous sting, we arrested an individual with body bags, duct tape and bleach in his trunk. “During this week’s operation, one of the defendants negotiated a price but arrived with no money. What do you think his plan was?”
The operation — conducted Wednesday and Thursday — was a partnership with the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Fort Hood Military Police and Fort Hood Criminal Investigations Divisions.
As part of the operation, digital ads were posted to known websites that promote prostitution, officials.
“Over the course of two days, officers responded to more than 700 communications from 73 different contacts in response to the ads,” the Sheriff’s Department said.
Six suspects were arrested on Wednesday and four were arrested on Thursday.
Sheriff’s Department officials said they were concerned with the potential connection between prostitution and human trafficking.
“Many prostitutes are themselves victims of human trafficking,” Cruz said. “They can be subjected to physical and sexual assault, robbery and even murder.”
Potential solicitors — known as johns — could also become victims of crime, Cruz said.
“There are known incidents, though many go unreported, of johns being assaulted, robbed and, right here in Bell County, recently murdered,” Cruz said. “Our effort is to deter all people from seeking out this criminal behavior, and, therefore, making our county safer for everyone.”
Court cases
Some of those arrested in previous Bell County stings have been sentenced while a few have not seen their criminal cases move forward.
Last year, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher James Knox, 41, of Jarrell, pleaded guilty on March 7 to a charge of solicitation of prostitution. He was sentenced to a term of three years of deferred adjudication in the 426th Judicial District Court and ordered to perform community service as a condition of his probation, according to court records. Knox is a combat medic specialist assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.
A Fort Hood man arrested in a 2019 prostitution sting had his charge dismissed after completing a counseling class.
David Kulhanek, 32, was charged with solicitation of prostitution, then a class B misdemeanor, but the charge was dismissed under a first-time offender program by the County Court at Law No 2 on Oct. 16, 2019, prior to the legislative change.
Law enforcement
Law enforcement officials from across the region have said they will continue to investigate human trafficking throughout Central Texas, including Bell County.
“It’s here, but as in most crimes, it’s hidden and hard to detect,” Cruz previously said. “Most is done in secrecy and via online solicitation, or cell phone communication, luring the child. (Traffickers use) various online communications, not just girls but boys as well but is mostly females, seeking the ‘loaner’ child or via ‘enticement’ promise of momentary gains, and or just giving them the attention they are not getting at home or a promise of a better life or situation.”
Bell County residents, who suspect or have knowledge of human trafficking or are in need of assistance themselves, can reach out locally to Aware Central Texas at 254-813-0968 or can nationally report by calling the Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or by texting “Help” to 233733 (BEFREE).