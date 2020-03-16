A Tennessee man went to Killeen to visit an old friend and drowned, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said Monday.
B.W. Burnett Jr., 69, was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m. at Iron Bridge Park on north Lake Belton near Moody by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Burnett was fishing from the bank and then walked into the water, Cruz said. He disappeared, possibly from stepping into a deep pocket of water, and was found later in the lake.
The call for an accidental drowning was received by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 1:45 a.m., according to Cruz.
Burnett, a veteran, initially visited family in Dallas before he went to Killeen to visit his friend, Cruz said.
An autopsy was ordered by Coleman.
Responding to the call with Bell County were Moffat Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS.