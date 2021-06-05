Temple ranked among America’s 10 most affordable cities during the first three months of 2021, according to research released this week.
The Cost of Living Index for the first quarter of 2021 — compiled by The Council for Community and Economic Research — included 265 metro areas across the United States.
“Cities were scored by how their costs in a variety of categories compare to the national average,” said research manager Jennie Allison. “Temple’s composite score was 90.1, meaning only 9.9 percent of American cities were more affordable overall.”
Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president, said the city has a long history of being ranked as one of the best values in the nation when it comes to the cost of living.
“The cost of living quarterly study is a factor and does have a bearing on our livability and attractiveness, and it elevates our overall ranking when one is looking for a new business site or a place to plant roots,” he said.
During the first three months of 2021, Temple’s housing was 18.5% lower than the national average. The average cost of a two-bedroom 950-square-foot apartment in Temple was $1,070. The average price of a four-bedroom, two-bath house with 2,400 square feet of living area and an 8,000-square-foot lot was $302,602. The study said the average effective mortgage rate in Temple was 2.72% over 30 years.
Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corporation, said the city’s reasonable cost of living is one of the many reasons families from around the country and even within the state are choosing to call the Temple region home.
“The factors of affordability coupled with great career opportunities are positioning the Temple region as a destination for those who wish to enjoy an exceptional quality of life,” Cannady said.
Temple was named the most inexpensive city in America for buying groceries — 23% below the national average. But, the city ranked 13.9% above the national average in health care costs.
“The health care category includes office visits to a general practitioner, a dentist and an optometrist, as well as the cost of 100 200-mg Advil,” Allison said.
In Temple, the average costs were $215.53 to see a general practitioner, $110 for a complete vision exam, $83.33 for a dental cleaning and $8.47 for the Advil.
Kalamazoo, Mich., was ranked as the most affordable city overall at 23.7% below the national overall average. Two Texas cities — Harlingen and McAllen — were listed as second and third, and Amarillo was listed as seventh.
The most expensive urban area listed in the report was Manhattan with a cost of living index 140.6% above the national average. San Francisco and Honolulu were listed as America’s second and third most expensive urban areas.
The report also included some rather obscure comparisons. For example, the cost of the average man’s haircut in Temple during January, February and March of this year was $17.33, well above the average price of $10 in Harlingen but much lower than a $44.50 haircut in Washington, D.C.