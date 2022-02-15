A Belton woman was indicted on a felony robbery charge after police say she and a man wearing a pink ski mask robbed her ex-boyfriend at his house.
Christina J. Galvan, 37, was indicted on aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. If convicted, she could face five to 99 years imprisonment.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 20, 2021, deputies responded to a residence about a burglary.
Once at the scene, deputies interviewed the victim who told them he heard glass shatter. When he went to investigate, the man found Galvan, an ex-girlfriend, at the front door and let her in.
“As she (entered the home), an unknown male also entered the door through the front door,” the affidavit said. “The suspect began to demand money from him, claiming he owed (Galvan) money.”
When the man said he did not owe her any money or have any money to give, the two suspects allegedly pulled guns on him and stole a Ryobi saw before leaving the home.
The man identified Galvan and the man who wore a plaid jacket and a pink ski mask as the perpetrators.
Police later identified the masked man as Christopher Bryan Boswell, according to the affidavit.
Deputies said they found video evidence that Galvan and Boswell allegedly broke a window to enter the home and confronted the man at the front door.
Galvan, who found in the area walking down the road, was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, where she remains on a $100,000 bond.
Boswell was arrested by the Temple Police Department later that day in connection with a shots fired call.
He remains at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000. Court records show Boswell was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and two Class A misdemeanor charges, a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance between 3 and 28 grams.