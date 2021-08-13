BELTON — Bell County gave the green light this week for the construction of more than 150 new homes between two subdivisions.
The two subdivisions — Deer Grove in northern Bell County and Overlook at Salado to the south — had their final plats approved unanimously by the Commissioners Court on Monday. The tracts contain a total of 155 lots and cover more than 130 acres.
The Overlook at Salado — along FM 2115 near Hackberry Road — was the first of the two plats approved.
Commissioners previously gave the 53.1-acre, 48-lot subdivision its preliminary approval in April.
Previously commissioners had been concerned about the property’s drainage to the north of the property. Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who represents the area, said the developer has worked since then to fix the issues raised, aiming to prevent runoff from flowing onto the neighboring property to the north.
While a berm was constructed to divert some water, commissioners did ask the county engineer to check that the change in runoff did not overly burden the subdivision’s drainage ponds.
“I think that the developer is doing whatever they can to mitigate that and take care of their neighbor,” Whitson said. “But I would hate to run into problems with that in the future and now all of a sudden what we approved here is not where that is draining, and now we have a different problem that the engineers didn’t know about.”
The second plat approved was the Deer Grove subdivision, northwest of Temple bordering State Highway 36 to the south, Aycock Road to the west and Whitehall Road to the north.
Developers for the 78.74-acre tract plan to include 107 lots, two of which are planned for commercial use along the highway. The remainder of the lots all will be at least half an acre or larger, and be used for single-family homes.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves said the county was not able to get as much right of way as it wanted along Aycock Road, limiting what it can do.
“Whitehall is in pretty good shape and Aycock is substandard and doesn’t have really enough right of way to do much on,” Neaves said.
Commissioner Bill Schumann also showed some concern about the drainage for the subdivision, with one long stretch of road draining toward Whitehall Road.
“I guess my concern still is, even with all the work that has been done, the ditches are not in very good shape along Whitehall and Aycock,” Schumann said. “And, whatever construction takes place, we are going to have to be prepared to go in because we are going to have to do something to make all this work.”