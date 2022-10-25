The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 1100 block of S. First St., a news release said.
breaking
Temple Police investigate armed robbery
- Jerry Prickett
-
- Updated
Jerry Prickett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- The Jackson two: Brothers Steve, Lezlie enjoying lone season as Temple teammates
- Temple man indicted for injuring elderly person at restaurant
- UPDATE: Person of interest in Belton child homicide apprehended in Itasca
- Letter to editor: Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Belton ISD adds Miller Heights as hazardous route
- Winds cause damage in Central Texas; NWS confirms Jarrell tornado, third this year
- Steven Rieves, age 65, died October 3, 2022
- Furry friend: Shop cat grew up at Temple business
- Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
- DPS: 63-year-old dies in motorcycle crash