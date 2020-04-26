The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is among four Bell County institutions awarded a combined $12.3 in federal grants from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to help alleviate the effects of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
But UMHB, Temple College, Central Texas College District and Texas A&M University-Central Texas will need to put $6.2 million toward student aid.
“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” Sen. John Cornyn said in a statement. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education — even if that means taking classes online.”
Jennifer Ramm, UMHB’s CEO and vice president for business and finance, told the Telegram that $1,774,346 — funds the university is determining distribution options for — will be used for emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus.
“According to the Department of Education guidelines, the remaining $1,774,346 can be used by institutions to help cover costs associated with changes in the delivery of instruction, and room and board refunds,” Ramm said. “On March 24, UMHB announced plans for room and board refunds to students. The amount of room and board refunds UMHB is issuing far exceeds the $1,774,346.”
Ramm said UMHB has not received any of the grant money yet.
“When received, it will help offset a portion of our room and board refund costs,” Ramm said.
Texas institutions of higher education accounted for more than $1 billion of the $14 billion made available from the CARES Act passed by the Senate last month — legislation that also includes $13 billion for K-12 schools.